MaryLain Gautreaux Collins, age 93, a native of Chauvin and resident of Grand Caillou, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

MaryLain is survived by her daughters, Sheila (Michael “Mack”) Pellegrin and Karen Collins; Son, Brian Collins; Daughter-in-law, Mary Alice “Noon” Collins; Sister, Lena Scott Prosperie; Brother, Elray Scott; 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 23 great-great-grandchildren

MaryLain was preceded in passing by her loving husband of 63 ½ years, Floyd Collins; Son, Lloyd Collins; Parents, Wilson Gautreaux and Mary (Marie) Thibodeaux Gautreaux; Brothers, Loveless, Love, Lowell, Ray and Wilbert Gautreaux, and Walter, Waldron, and Horace Scott; Sisters, Leola Samanie, Gardeline Henry, and Juanita Scott; Daughter-in-law, Laura Collins; One grandchild and one great-great-grandchild, whom passed away at birth.

MaryLain enjoyed Sunday gatherings with her family, sewing, crocheting, cooking and working Bingo. She spent many years next to her loving husband as they made their living on the “Miss Barbara,” commercial fishing. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and a faithful lifelong member of The Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post 4752, of Dulac. She was our Queen and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at Chauvin Funeral Home in Chapel Dauphine, beginning at 9:00am until the service at 11:00 a.m. MaryLain will be laid to rest following her service in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery.

