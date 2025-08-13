Mavis Marie Warnken Bergeron, age 83, a native of Refugio, TX and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Friday, August 8, 2025.

Mavis is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Robert Bergeron; her children, Rhonda Bascle (Blaine), Billy Bergeron and Kelly Bascle (Thomas); her grandchildren, R. Brandon Bridges (Bree), Stephanie Bridges, Lacie Jaye Oliver (Trent), Abigail Bergeron, Sophia Bergeron, Jake Bascle (Shaylin) and Jared Bascle (Jordan); her great-grandchildren, Lydia, Adeline, Henry, Kaegan, Kendall, Tessa, Tanner, Draden, Jaxon, Drayden, Brayleigh, Charlotte, Richard and Thomas.

Mavis was preceded in passing by her parents, Walter Warnken and Hazel Elliot Warnken; her brothers, Richard Warnken and Herman Thomas Warnken; her sister, Helen “Earline” Portier; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alvin “Jack” Bergeron, Sr. and Bernice B. Bergeron.

Mavis, known as Nana to all who knew her, was a devoted wife, cherished mother, adored grandmother, and treasured friend. She lived a life full of love, laughter and warmth. Born on the 4th of July, Mavis brought fireworks and joy into every life she touched. Her birthday celebrations, often spent surrounded by family and friends at the camp with a cold beer, became legendary gatherings marked by laughter, stories, and unforgettable memories. She leaves an empty place and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services will be updated at a later date.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of the CCU and 5th floor of Terrebonne General Hospital for their compassion and care for Mrs. Mavis.