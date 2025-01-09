Melanie “Tut” Verdin, a resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2025 at the age of 65.

She is survived by her children, Nia Verdin (LeeRoy), Faren Verdin Jr. (Arianne), Teara Landry (Josh) and JaCoby Verdin (Emily); grandchildren, Heather (Bryson), Hunter (Bre), Branson, Logan, Baylor, Zoeie, Ricki, Brant, Bennett and Owen; soon to be great grandson, Tate Evans; and sisters, Lawana Verdin (Glen) and Deanna “Sue” Parfait (Karl).

She is preceded in death by her parents, Geraldine Dupre and Dudley Dupre Sr.; and siblings, Dudley Dupre Jr., Clinton Dupre and Tear Lovell.

A visitation will take place on Friday, January 10, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home (4511 West Park Ave.) from 10:00 AM until service time. A religious service will begin at 12:00 PM.

Melanie will forever be remembered as a wonderful mom, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved spending time with her kids and adored her grandkids. Melanie will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to thank her doctors and their staff of Ochsner’s Main Campus Neuro ICU.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com <http://www.samartfuneralhome.com>

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray is entrusted with the arrangements.