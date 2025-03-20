Merritt James Olivier, age 68, of Bourg, LA was born August 1, 1956 and passed away on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 surrounded by his loving family.

Merritt and Darlene were lovingly bonded for 34 years and built a beautiful life together. Merritt was known for always tinkering around. He worked hard most of his life. He served in the Navy. Merritt loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He always loved being outside, taking care of the grass or just keeping everything clean and tidy. He enjoyed motorcycles and fast cars and hard rock music. Merritt was a simple man who enjoyed life and going with the flow. We would like to thank ACG Hospice and the nurses who took exceptional care of him and Samart Funeral Home in Bayou Blue for taking care of all his arrangements. There will be no church services but we will have a celebration of life at a later date and time.

Merritt is survived by his wife of 26 years, Darlene Authement Olivier; mother, Regina Olivier; sons: Bruce Olivier, Eric Olivier, James (LeighAnne) Olivier, Philip (Nichole) Lodrigue; daughter, Crystal Lodrigue; brother, Renny (Brenda) Olivier; sisters: Sandra Olivier and Lynette (Jr.) Verdin; grandchildren: Dustin, Meagan, Kali, Alexis, Trinity, Keith, Hayden, Emma, Benjamin, and Colby; great-grandchildren: Izabelle, Javier, Kamila, Eli, Remi, Addie, Alani, Xavier, and Evelyn; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Merritt was preceded in death by father, Berwick Olivier, Jr.; and daughter, Celeste M. Authement.