Meryl Trahan LeBlanc, age 72, a native and resident of Houma, LA was born September 24, 1952 and passed away on Friday, May 16, 2025.

Meryl was not only a wife, she was a mother, mother-in-law, grandma, and the rock for everyone to turn to.

Meryl was the kind of person that would listen when no one else thought to. She heard what you liked or wanted. She would go out of her way to make sure that you got that special prize you spoke about. She loved to dance and she loved her music. She lived to cook and feed everyone she could. Her grandkids were her world. She would do anything to get that sausage biscuit for breakfast.

Larry and Meryl had a relationship one can only dream of. She never stopped. You never knew if she was actually hurting or not. Deep down I believe she was an angel on Earth doing God’s deeds and never knew it. They say there are angels amongst us, well for those that knew Meryl probably felt that she had wings.

Meryl will always be remembered as a mom to all and an angel to most. May she cook in Heaven and may she dance the night away.

Lets make he angel eyes up above be as special as she was down on Earth.

A mass will be held in her honor at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, LA. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery – Chauvin.

Meryl is survived by husband, Larry LeBlanc; son, Kevin LeBlanc; daughter, Kellie (Michael) Pellegrin; brother, Patrick (Angie) Trahan; sister, Carla Price; grandchildren: Kylie LeBlanc, Kelci LeBlanc, Conner Pellegrin, and Reed Pellegrin; and great-grandson, Kevin.

She was preceded in death by parents: Wiley and Hilda Trahan; and brother, Michael Trahan.

