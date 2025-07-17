Michael Anthony Rhodes, 80, born October 30, 1944 a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

A memorial service will be held in his honor on Friday, July 25, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave., Gray, LA at 10:00 AM. Doors at the funeral home will open at 9:30 AM. The burial will follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II, Houma, Louisiana.

He is survived by his two daughters, Donna Landry (Terry), Belinda Guidry (Jackie); grandchildren, Jacob, Jesse, Jazmine, and Megan; great-grandson, Bentley; one brother, Bobby; sisters-in-law, Margaret, Kathleen, and Phyllis.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patti Rhodes; parents, Murphy and Ella Rhodes; brothers, Lloyd (Eula), Leroy (Gail), Myron, Pat, and Kenneth; sister-in-law, Sherlyn.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.