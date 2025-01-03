Michael “Fuzzy” Gilbert Linton, Sr.

Michael “Fuzzy” Gilbert Linton, Sr., 77, a native of Westwego and a resident of Houma, reunited with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 29, 2024.

 

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rosella “Rose” Billiot Linton; son, Michael Linton, Jr. (Nicole); daughter, Michele Locicero; grandchildren, Kimberly Linton Billiot (Adam), Devin Dufrene, Sr., and Blake Malone (Joshua); 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Perry Barrios (Danelle); sisters, Sherry Overton (Randy) and Becki Melancon (Jess); and numerous nieces and nephews.


He was preceded in death by his grandchild, Tori Danielle Locicero; great-grandchild, Aubree’ Elizabeth Lester; parents, Gilbert Lee Linton and Theresa Lombas Barrios; stepfather, Ernest Barrios; and brother, Raymond Clark, Sr.

Michael, Sr. enjoyed bowling at Bowl South of Louisiana and Creole Lanes with his bowling family. He always had a joke to share and could make everyone laugh. He was a 1966 graduate of West Jefferson High School and played on their baseball team. Michael, Sr. was a proud United States Airforce Veteran and served in Puerto Rico. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.


 

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

