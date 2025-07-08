“A.J.” Al James LeBoeuf, Jr.July 8, 2025
Michael James Neil, age 69, a native and resident of Chauvin, LA passed away on Sunday, July 6, 2025.
Michael was a crew boat Captain who believed in hard days work. He will be missed by all who knew him.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, July 11, 2025 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chauvin, LA from 10:00 AM until the service at 12:00 PM. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Michael was preceded in death by parents: Roy and Janice Bourg Neil; and grandparents: Irvin and Eunice Bergeron Bourg; and Nolan “Nollie” and Doris Roddy Neil.
Special thanks to his caregiver, he was a true blessing to Michael.
Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.