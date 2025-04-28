Michael L. Alexander, 70, born November 5, 1954 a native of Winnfield, Louisiana and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

A graveside service will be held in his honor on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at Rogers Cemetery, Houma, Louisiana at 10:00 AM.

He is survived by his friend and caretaker, Gerald Lyons; and all of his friends at START Corp. ACT Team.

He was preceded in death by his parents and all other family.

Michael enjoyed going to church with Gerald, watching cowboy movies and other TV shows, and visiting with friends and his adoptive family.

Special thanks to the staff of St. Joseph Hospice, Optimistic Home Health Care, Merakey, and START Corportion.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.