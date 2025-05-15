Michael “Mike” Joseph Adams, Sr., age 86, a native and resident of Chauvin, La., passed away on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

Mike is survived by his wife of almost 68 years, Leatrice LeBlanc Adams; his children, April A. Landry (Joe) Michael “Mickey” Adams, Jr. (Lynette) and Mark Adams (Angie); his grandchildren, Ryan Crochet (Jessica), Shaun Crochet (Amy), Ashlee Crochet, Mikki Adams, Megan A. Loftis, Blayne Adams and Brylee Adams; his great-grandchildren, Cade, Gracie, Tyler, Karlee, Gabriel and Rose Marie; his sister, Mary Lou Pellegrin

Mike was preceded in passing by his parents, Abel Joseph Adams, Jr. and Audrey Rose Lapeyrouse Adams; his brothers, Errol John Adams, Sr. and Abel Joseph Adams, III; his in-laws, Wiltz and Margie Leblanc; his sister-in-law, Charlotte LeBlanc; his brothesr-in-law, Herman LeBlanc and Ronald Pellegrin.; and his sons-in-law, Timothy Crochet and Martin Glynn.

Mike began his life in Chauvin, La. with his mother, father and his three siblings. His early education began at Lacache and he graduated from St. Francis de Sales Highschool which is now known as Vandebilt Catholic Highschool. Growing up in a Catholic home, Mike served his church as an altar boy for 15 years. He was also a 4th Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus. When he was a teenager, he was in a band and played several instruments. Mike always loved music, and often said one of his fondest memories was when he would take a break from woodworking in his shop to play music for his granddaughters and they would dance. Mike started his working career with his dad’s tugboat company which eventually led him to a position with Louisiana Mud which he worked for almost 20 years. He then changed paths, but kept to his bayou roots, and worked with his father-in-law’s offshore boating company for about 9 years.

Once Mike and Leatrice’s children were grown and having children of their own, they decided to move to San Jose, California in 1985. During their time in California, Mike attended Milpitas College, where he studied business for two years. He also worked for Hewlett and Packard where he sculpted sheet metal. After about 6 years of living in San Jose, Mike and his wife moved to Houston, where he began working for another sheet metal company, Ambox Sheet Metal, which was located in the old Houston Nasa building. In 1994, he had sculpted seven steel columns which are still on display to this day in Downtown Houston. These beautiful works of steel art depict variations of different aspects of human technology such as science, energy, and space. This was always one of his most treasured accomplishments and contributions, besides his family, that will live on with his memory.

In 2000, Mike retired, and he and Leatrice moved back to Chauvin, La. He spent his retirement enjoying gatherings with his families and watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. He loved to travel with his wife, so much so that there are only 5 states in which he and Leatrice have not visited. They traveled to Mexico several times and were even able to visit the beautiful Virgin Islands. Mike was a jokester and loved to joke around and laugh with his family and friends. His nature was outgoing, and he had never met a stranger. Mike was so proud of his family and their achievements and enjoyed his check-in phone calls to catch up with what the kids were up to. Although he is now gone, we take peace and comfort knowing that he is healed and home, reunited with those we’ve lost before.

The family held private services.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Michael Joseph Adams, Sr.