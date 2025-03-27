It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Paul LeBoeuf, affectionately known as Mickey, who left us on March 26, 2025, at the age of 59. Born on April 28, 1965, in Houma, Louisiana, Mickey spent his life in the community that he loved, sharing his warmth and vibrant spirit with those around him.

Mickey is survived by his beloved wife, Darlene Henry LeBoeuf; son, John-Henry LeBoeuf; daughter, Michaela LeBoeuf Williams, DVM and husband Brandon; grandson, Levi Williams; brothers, Jody LeBoeuf and wife Melissa, Jimmy LeBoeuf and wife Denise; sister-in-law, Sheila Boudreaux and husband Barry; nieces, Cesalie Guidroz and husband Richard, Morgan LeBoeuf; nephews, Collin Boudreaux, Easton Price, Mason LeBoeuf; great nephew, Beckham Guidroz.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Abel and Dorothy Dupre LeBoeuf; father and mother-in-laws, Minus and Brenda Henry

Mickey was married for 38 wonderful years to Darlene LeBoeuf, the love of his life. Their union was a testament to deep love and companionship, and together they created a home filled with laughter and joy. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Mickey took immense pride in his role as a family man, cherishing every moment spent with his beloved grandson, Levi.

A well-respected truck driver for Morrison Terrebonne Lumber, Mickey was known for his strong work ethic and dedication. He brought his passion for life and giving spirit to everything he did, especially in the kitchen. An exceptionally talented cook, he delighted family and friends with his culinary creations, often whipping up his famous jambalaya during gatherings filled with laughter and good times.

Mickey was a true sports enthusiast, proudly donning LSU colors and cheering for his team with fervor. His fun personality and zest for life left a lasting impression on everyone lucky enough to know him.

In honoring his memory, a public viewing will be held in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home on March 31, 2025, at 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, allowing friends and family to come together to celebrate his life. The visitation will resume on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, beginning at 10:00 AM until the Liturgy of the Word at 1:00 PM. Mickey will be laid to rest in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Mickey will be deeply missed but fondly remembered for his love, generosity, and the joy he brought to all. His legacy will live on in the hearts of those he touched, as we gather to say our final goodbye and reflect on a life that shone so brightly.