Michael Paul Trahan, 63, born October 7, 1961 a native of Houma, Louisiana and resident of Chauvin, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

He is survived by his wife, Jessica Sanchez Trahan; son, Christopher Trahan (Nina Battise); grandchildren, Jacob Trahan and Rhet Battise; brother, Patrick Trahan (Angie Trahan); sisters, Meryl LeBlanc (Larry LeBlanc) and Carla Trahan; nephews, Nathaniel Price and Kevin LeBlanc; and nieces, Brittany and Alexis Trahan, and Kellie Pellegrin.

He was preceded in death by his son, Paul Michael Trahan; and parents, Wiley Joseph Trahan and Hilda LeCompte Trahan.


Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.

