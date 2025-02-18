Micheal Wayne Matthews, a resident of Gibson, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2025 at the age of 61.

Matthew was a loving brother, devoted uncle and great friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his siblings, Raymond Victorian (Merita), Viola Short and Dabbre Smith (Arthur); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mack and Rosadell Matthews; siblings, Zonabell Jackson, Bernell Matthews, Jerome Matthews, Oliver “Donald” Matthews, Harry Matthews, Cary Matthews, Alfred Matthews Sr., Claradell Calloway, Carolyn Victorian and Wendolyn Williams.

A memorial visitation will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations can be made to Samart Funeral Home, 4511 West Park Ave. Gray, 985-851-6540 ext 2.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray is entrusted with the arrangements.