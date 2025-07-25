Michelle Cortez Oubre, 61, passed away on July 23, 2025 at 8:40 pm. Born August 14, 1963, she was a native of Chackbay and resident of Vacherie.

Michelle is survived by her husband of 47 years, Joey Oubre; children, Gina Olson (Dennis), Emile Oubre (Mandy Glynn), Leo Oubre; granddaughter/daughter, Elizabeth Springstead (Malik Joseph); grandchildren, Jeremy Oubre, Blaine Oubre, Izabella Olson, Serenity Oubre, Makayla Oubre, Brendalynn Oubre, Oaklynn Oubre, Braxtyn Oubre, step grandchildren, Gabriella Hart, Kinslee Hart; great granchildren, Malik Joseph, Jr., Tyler Cleveland, Selene Joseph, Nina Joseph; siblings, Jerry Cortez, James Cortez (Patricia), Aaron Cortez (Kim), Angela Kliebert; mother in law, Geraldine Oubre.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lancey and Delores K. Cortez; sister, Anna Kliebert; brothers in law, Mark Kliebert and Michael Kliebert; nephew, Desi Kliebert; godchild, Christina Cooke, father in law, Leo Oubre.

She was a pillar of strength and love for her entire family and her friends.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Amber Granier, Michelle’s niece, who assisted in her caregiving during this difficult journey.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/.

Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.