Mickey James Porche, age 57, of Houma, LA was born September 19, 1967 and passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.
Mickey is survived by son, Tony Porche (Cassey); sisters: Penny (Minus) Hargrove, Paula Porche, Cindy (Tate) Solet-Chaisson, April Foret, and Kellie (Wesley) Valure; and brother, Kirby (Joseph Triche) Solet, Jr., Roy Porche Jr., Albert Paul Porche, numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Mickey was preceded in death by father: Roy J. Porche, Sr. with wife Dianna Porche; and mother: Barbara Ann (Kirby) Solet.
Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Services are pending.