Milagrosa “Milly” Morales, 69, a native of Puerto Rico and a resident of Gray, LA passed away on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

She is survived by her husband, Benjamin Marrero, Sr.; sons, Benjamin Marrero, Jr. and Luis Martinez; daughter, Marbelin Marrero; grandchildren, Jonathan, Krystal, Gabriela, and Derek; great-grandchild, Nalani; brothers, Robert and Ramon; sister, Nancy; nephews, Julio, Leslie, Ramonte, Angel, Emanuel, and many more; aunt Olga; and uncle, Andre. She is also survived by many cousins and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Julio Morales, Sr. and Doris Laboy Torres; and brother, Julio Morales, Jr.

Milly was a woman of faith and she loved God, her family, and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 5:00 pm till 8:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Friday, March 21, 2025 at Ministerio Cristiano International Ciudad Refugio at 9:00 am until The Celebration of Life at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.