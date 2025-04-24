Millicent “Susie” Bourg, 62, a native of Dulac and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Eugene “Joe” Bourg, Jr.; daughter, Josie B. Authement and husband Todd; grand-pup, Breez; siblings, Rob Brunet and wife Melody, and Cheryl Brunet; father-in-law, Eugene Bourg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Libby Brunet; sister, Jacqueline DeHart; mother-in-law, Edith Bourg; nephew, Luke Brunet; and nieces, Abby and Hannah DeHart.

Susie was loved by many, had a heart of gold, and never met a stranger. She loved watching the New Orleans Saints football games on Sundays. Susie will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church from 9:30 am until The Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of Terrebonne General, Thibodaux Regional, Fresenius Kidney Care of Houma, and Mary Bird Perkins of Houma for their care and loving support that they have provided to Susie during her treatments. The family would also like to thank everyone for their prayers and well wishes during this time.

In lieu of flowers, masses can be made at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Susie’s name and memory.

