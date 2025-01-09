Miriam Daigle Bourg, 87, a native of Houma and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

She is survived by her five children, Mitchel Bourg, Jr. (Denise), Melanie Monier (Charles), Mary Russo (Mark), Miriam Matherne (Corey), and Michael Bourg (Lauren); seven grandchildren, Bridget Rabun, Brenda Bourg, Terry Rabun, Chris Monier, Matt Monier, Megan Monier, and Emily Hansen; two great-grandchildren, Simone and Jean-Luc Monier: and sister, Elise Francis.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of sixty-three years, Mitchel Bourg, Sr., her parents, Alvin and Hazel Daigle, and sister Evelyn Adams.

Miriam was a devout Catholic and member of the Catholic Daughter Court Our Lady of Perpetual Help of St. Bernadette Catholic Church for more than 50 years. She was an avid bowler for most of her life and served as the Houma Women’s Bowling Association secretary for many years. She was a voracious reader. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be missed by many.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Maison Bienvenue Assisted Living facility and to Hope Healthcare and Hospice.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church from 10:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Miriam’s name and memory.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.