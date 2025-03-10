Myra Durocher Clement, 90, passed away on Friday, March 7, 2025 at 11:00 AM. Born on August 13, 1934 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA.

Friends and family will be received at Saint Genevieve Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 from 8:30 AM until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 AM at the church with burial following in Saint Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Larry Clement, Jr., Jerome Clement, Martha LeBlanc (Aubery), Rebecca “Becky” Yates, Elizabeth “Lizzy” Clement (Nicole), Anissa Naquin (Todd); grandchildren, Cody, Cory, Sara, Courtney, Brodie, Chase, Morgan, Heather; great grandchildren, Mary Grace, Easton, Olivia, Luke, Christian, Grace, Hudson, Caleb, Levi, Cane, Sylvie.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Guy Clement; parents, Glen and Beatrice Oncale Durocher; brother, Glen Durocher.

She loved spending time with her family and drinking coffee with her exercise group. She was a devout Catholic and enjoyed going to her church. She was a selfless person who always gave to others.

The family would like to thank the staff of Maison Bienvenue and Haydel Hospice.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/.

Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.