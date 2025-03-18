Myrline “Toon” Marie Trahan, age 78, a native of Chauvin, LA and a resident of Montegut, LA was born December 3, 1946 and gained her wings on Saturday, March 15, 2025 surrounded by those who loved her.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 22, 2025, at St. Joseph Catholic Church – Chauvin from 9:00-11:00 AM. The Funeral Service will be held after visitation at 11:00 AM.

Myrline was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, Godmother and friend. Her family was her whole life. We know that we can’t have you back but we’re happy knowing that the angels have finally got you back. Goodbye to a wonderful woman and beautiful grandmother.

Myrline is survived by daughters: Tabatha (Jesus) Perez, Melisa (Eldren) Henry; brothers: Michael “Mike” (Shirley) Martin and David Martin, Sr.; grandchildren: Lacey (Ryan) Billiot, Leslie Henry, Brittany Hendon (Joel Martinez), Brooke Hendon (Justin Martin, Sr.), Mason Hendon, Evolet Gutierrez, and Jesus Gutierrez; great-grandchildren: Savannah Thibodeaux, Keith Thibodeaux, Kensley Martin, Justin Martin, Jr., Levi Martin, and Cheyenne Provost; Godchilren: David Martin, Sr., Dawn (Alex) Hotard, and David (Melissa) Martin, Jr.

Myrline was preceded in death by husband of 27 yrs, Alex “Prune” Joseph Trahan, Jr.; companion of 22 yrs, Harris “T-Harris” J Guidry, Sr.; parents: Irvin “Do” J Martin and Leola Maire Dupre Martin; daughter, Kathleen Mary Trahan; sister, Elaine Marie Martin Scott Blanchard; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Dr. Mary Eschete and her nurse Hailey, Haydel Hospice, and Dr. Ernest Quintin.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.