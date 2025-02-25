Myrna Ann Folse, age 66, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Houma, passed lovingly into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, surrounded by her loving family while praying the Rosary.

Myrna is survived by her mother, Lorraine Leonard Folse; her brothers, Michael Folse (Pamela), Martin Folse, Leonard Folse; her sisters, Amy Faciane (John) and Elinor LeBoeuf (Kevin). She is also survived by the young adults and children in her life who endearingly referred to her as NaNa and Nanny Myrn; her nephews, MitchellFolse (Abby), Christian Folse, Sean Folse (Taylor), John Faciane, Jr. (Emily), Josh Faciane (Lindsey), Dominic LeBoeuf and one niece, Elise LeBoeuf; her great nephews and great nieces, Max Folse, John Faciane,III, Mary Faciane, Amelia Faciane, Catherine Faciane, and a baby niece on the way; her numerous extended family members and her dear friends.

Myrna was preceded in death by her father, Eugene J. Folse, her maternal grandparents, Elvain and Bertha Leonard, and her paternal grandparents, Hector and Philonese Folse.

Myrna was a dedicated daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, Godmother, friend, and teacher. Her quiet demeanor often masked her amusing nature and quick wit. She enjoyed a good joke, and she shared her good sense of humor with all that she held dear. Myrna attended St. Francis de Sales Elementary School, and she was a proud graduate of the Vandebilt Class of 1976. Following graduation from Nicholls State University, Myrna taught in the Terrebonne Parish School System for over 30 years educating students in business and computer courses at both Oaklawn Junior High and South Terrebonne High School. Her love for knowledge was evident by her career choice. She also served as the DECA coordinator at South Terrebonne for many years as she helped her students to navigate the work force. Her friendships with her fellow teachers have proven to be lifelong relationships, especially her special “lunch bunch” group. For many years during her summer breaks, Myrna whole heartedly enjoyed working as a counselor and then the director of St. Francis de Sales Day Camp. She aimed to employ as many local teenagers as she could while providing a fun and stable summer environment for the youth of Houma. Many lifelong friendships were forged during her time at Day Camp. She often referred to her experience there as “the good old days”. After retirement from teaching, Myrna served as the Archives Director alongside her brother, Martin, at HTV. She organized all archived tapes and created a system that helped old footage to be easily found and used.

Myrna was a lover of children. She adored her niece and nephews, and she treasured her great nieces and great nephews. They loved joking with her, playing board games, and devouring her delicious homemade cookies. We jokingly teased Myrna that no one else got a chance to hold a baby if she were in the room. Myrna had many interests and hobbies. She enjoyed designing and making quilts, music, old westerns, fishing, board games( especially Monopoly), and reading. She enjoyed attending Saints on the Bayou, and she loved Mardi Gras immensely, attending every Mardi Gras parade on the balcony of HTV with friends and family.

Myrna was devoted to the Blessed Mother. This was evident by her art and ministry of rosary making. She spent countless hours creating rosaries for all of the family members and for anyone who requested one. Every special occasion was marked with a rosary from Myrna, made with love and wrapped in a small white box.

Myrna was loved deeply and will be greatly missed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 1, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral. Visitation for the family will commence at 9:15. Friends of Myrna are welcome to join the family at 9:45. Father Andre Melancon will be officiating.

The family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses, clergy, family, friends and all of the other special people who cared for Myrna throughout the years. Please know that every one of you offered a special gift on her journey.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Myrna’s name to St. Francis de Sales or Vandebilt Catholic High School.