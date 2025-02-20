Nam Thi Hoang, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2025, at the age of 102. Born on April 8, 1922, in Quang Xuong, Thanh Hoa, Vietnam, Nam devoted her life to her family and her faith, embodying a spirit of love and compassion that touched all who knew her.

Nam is survived by her loving children, fifteen grandchildren, and twenty four great grandchildren. She was a steadfast support for her family, always prioritizing their well-being and happiness. Known for her warmth and kindness, she found immense joy in spending quality time with her loved ones, especially her great grandchildren creating cherished memories that will be held dear forever.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Du Van Nguyen; father, Thom Hoang, and her cherished mother, Pham Ha; son, Hung Van Nguyen.

A devout Catholic, Nam Thi Hoang’s faith was the cornerstone of her life. She was a prayer warrior, interceding on behalf of family and friends alike, and found peace and strength in her relationship with her Lord and Savior. As a parishioner of Holy Rosary Missionary Catholic Church, her spirit of devotion enriched the lives of others in her community.

Nam had a passion for sewing, which allowed her to express her creativity and provide for her family in numerous heartfelt ways. Her handmade creations became treasured gifts, a testament to her love and dedication to those she cared about.

Public viewings will be held at Chauvin Funeral Home on February 20, 2025, from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM and at Holy Rosary Missionary Catholic Church on February 21, 2025, also at 5:00 PM Prayer Service. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Holy Rosary Missionary Catholic Church on February 22, 2025, at 10:00 AM, followed by her burial at St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

As we gather to celebrate the remarkable life of Nam Thi Hoang, we honor her legacy of love, faith, and resilience. She will be profoundly missed, yet her spirit will continue to inspire all who were fortunate enough to know her.