Nancy Lou Robison Braxton, 84, a native of Dothan, AL and a long-time resident of Houma, LA passed away on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

She is survived by her daughters, Charlotte Braxton, Sue Braxton Garcia, and Katrina Braxton-Lopez; grandchildren, Clayton (Erica) Lyons, Ryan (Erin) Garcia, Carly Garcia, Tyler (Michaela) Braxton, and Jessica Braxton; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Lyons, Brayden Lyons, Cayden Lyons, Layla Braxton, Delilah Braxton, and Westley Knewsight; sister, Dorothy (Don) Fielder; and many extended family members and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Lindsey Rountree Braxton; parents, Samuel and Lula Robison; sister, Sue Robison Goodwin; brother-in-law, Ron Goodwin; and son-in-law, Richard “Rick” Garcia.

Nancy will forever be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, a devout Christian, but most of all, our best friend. She always left a lasting impression wherever she went. She will be truly missed by our entire family, and all of her many friends.

A private Celebration of Life will be held by her immediate family at a later date.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Bryce Casteigne at Thibodaux Regional and the entire team in the Trauma ICU at University Medical Center of New Orleans. The family would also like to thank Anna and Deborah at Haydel Memorial Hospice for their excellent care and compassion during Nancy’s final hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Nancy’s name and memory.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.