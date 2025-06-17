Natalie Keller, age 86, a native of Grand Caillou and resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

Natalie is survived by her sons, Trent (Phyllis) Champagne, Jerome Champagne. Raphael Champagne, Bobby (Faye) Champagne and Jason (Louise) Keller, Sr.; her grandchildren, Ashley (Tyler) Franchebois, Natalie (Zack) Scott, Bryce (Skylar) Carpenter, James (Desiree) Carpenter, Jason (Aglae) Champagne, Jude (Regina) Champagne, Jared Champagne, Terry (Misty) Sevin, Jacob Champagne, Racine (Corey) Day, Chanyel Champagne, Hunter Champagne, Angelic (William) Traylor and Jason Keller, Jr.; her great-grandchildren, Shawn Perez, Isabelia Perez, Remy Franchebois, Rylin Scott, Marceline Scott, Leo Scott, Daxton Carpenter, Leighton Carpenter, Chase Carpenter, Bayleigh Carpenter, Cheyenne Rogers, Cierra Champagne, Zachary Champagne, Spencer (Shannon) Champagne, K’Leigh Champagne, Claire Champagne, Maddox Graham, Colin Sevin, Khloe Sevin, Ethan Sevin, Jacob Kane Champagne, Anthony Ovalle, Leah Ovalle, Jordyn Roell, Kole Traylor and Emma Traylor; her great-great-grandchild, Willow Roger; her brother, Murphy (Gail) Bourg, Jr.; her sister, Marie Bourg Plocher; her sister-in-law, Velda Lirette Bourg; And numerous nieces, nephews, godchildren and friends.

Natalie was preceded in passing by her husband, Victor Walton Keller; her parents, Murphy Bourg, Sr. and Eula Scott Bourg; her brothers, Miller Bourg and Douglas Bourg; her daughter-in-law, Karen Voisin Champagne; her brother-in-law, Jerry Plocher; and her Granddaughter-in-law, Yvonne Martinez Champagne

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation in honor of Natalie on Thursday, June 19, 2025 beginning at 9:00a.m. until the Funeral Service at 2:00p.m. Natalie will be laid to rest in St. Eloi Cemetery.