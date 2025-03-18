Nellie Ann Jaubert Bergeron

Myrline “Toon” Marie Trahan
March 18, 2025
Judy Billiot Deon
March 18, 2025
Myrline “Toon” Marie Trahan
March 18, 2025
Judy Billiot Deon
March 18, 2025

Nellie Ann Jaubert Bergeron, 83, born July 26, 1941 a native and resident of Bourg, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, March 15, 2025.


A visitation will be held in her honor on Friday, March 21, 2025 at St. Ann Catholic Church, Bourg, LA from 9:00 AM until the  at Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. The burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Bourg, Louisiana.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Steven Anthony Bergeron; four daughters, Terri Matherne (husband, Arthur), Karen Luke (husband, Todd), Susan Bergeron, Leslie B. Saia (fiancé, Hamed Fokeladeh); two brothers, George Jaubert, John “Russell” Jaubert; three sisters, Sue Reese, Della Rhodes, Lillie Burgess; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ivy Joseph Jaubert; and mother, Azelie Marie Price Jaubert.


Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

March 18, 2025

Gwendolyn Ann Breaux

Read more