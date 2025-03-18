Nellie Ann Jaubert Bergeron, 83, born July 26, 1941 a native and resident of Bourg, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Friday, March 21, 2025 at St. Ann Catholic Church, Bourg, LA from 9:00 AM until the at Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. The burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Bourg, Louisiana.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Steven Anthony Bergeron; four daughters, Terri Matherne (husband, Arthur), Karen Luke (husband, Todd), Susan Bergeron, Leslie B. Saia (fiancé, Hamed Fokeladeh); two brothers, George Jaubert, John “Russell” Jaubert; three sisters, Sue Reese, Della Rhodes, Lillie Burgess; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ivy Joseph Jaubert; and mother, Azelie Marie Price Jaubert.

