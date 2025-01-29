Nelson “T-Nelson” Scott, Jr., a lifelong native and resident of Dulac, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2025 at the age of 44.

He is survived by his beloved son, Kane; father, Nelson Sr. of Dulac; sisters, Sally Scott of Thibodaux and Suzanne Miller (Quintel) of Berwick; brother, David Scott (Brooke) of Morgan City; nieces and nephews (Bryson, Shaylen, A’Monta, A’Miya, Jeremy, Nevaeh, Kayron, Norah, Madalyn, Micah, Enzo, Kayda and Quintel Jr.); great-niece, Aria; great-nephews, Ezra and Karter.

He was preceded in death by his mother Rosemary Verrett Scott; maternal grandparents, John Verrett and Eva Verrett; and paternal grandparents, Frank Scott Jr.and Azelia Maria “Maw Maw Yah” Verret Scott.

T-Nelson was a joy to be around and loved to have a good time with friends and family. A talented craftsman and helper, T-Nelson faced battles most will never know, but his love for people was contagious.

Though we say goodbye, we find comfort in God, who never leaves us and provides the peace that surpasses all understanding. We find hope in knowing that if we place our faith in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, we will find true peace. Hope is powerful, and we encourage you to seek that in this time. May T-Nelson’s legacy live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

A visitation will be held in his honor at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park on Sunday, February 2, 2025 from 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM and on Monday, February 3, 2025 from 9:00AM until funeral time. A religious service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with Rev. David Scott, Pastor of Immanuel Morgan City, officiating. Interment will take place in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samart Funeral Home to offset funeral expenses.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray is entrusted with the arrangements.