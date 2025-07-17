Nettie Evelyn Ellender Schroeder, 78, a resident of Bourg, passed away on Friday, July 11, 2025.

She is survived by her children, Shawn Schroeder and wife, Jennifer, and Shelly Schroeder.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kervin and Mary Ada Ellender; and grandchildren, Emery and Aylin Schroeder.

Nettie will forever be remembered as a kind, generous, and loving mother. She enjoyed researching genealogy, spending time with her cats, and talking with her many friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 17, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home of Bayou Blue from 10:00 am until the Funeral Service at 12:00 pm.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Baton Rouge’s Cat Haven in Nettie’s name and memory.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.