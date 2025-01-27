Nettie Rita Cadiere Blanchard, 87, born December 17, 1937 a native of Houma and resident of Bayou Blue, LA passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2025.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Monday, January 27, 2025 from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church, Bayou Blue, LA. Burial will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery, Houma, LA.

She is survived by her children, Gary J. Blanchard, Jr. (Mary), Elizabeth B. Dupre (Dwayne) and Steven C. Blanchard (Angie); her sister, Frances C. Mesman; her sister-in-law, Brenda B. Landry (Rodney); her Grandchildren, Katie Cenac, Kimberly D. Babin (Shawn), Joshua Dupre (Casey), Whitney B. Foret (Caleb), Gary Blanchard, III, Braxton Dupre, and Brian Blanchard; and her beloved Great-Grandchildren, Allison Hebert, Carter Tassin, Abigail Tassin, Cameron Babin, Easton Foret, Jules Hebert, Aiden Babin and baby Foret on the way.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Gary J. Blanchard, Sr., her sons, Brian A. Blanchard and Eric P. Blanchard, her parents, Elmore and Celine Cadiere; and her brother, Eugene Cadiere.

Nettie will be dearly missed and remembered as the most lovable mother and grandmother. Her pride and joy was her beloved family. She was a member of TOPS, and a life-long parishioner of St. Louis Catholic Church.

The family would like to personally thank the staff of Heritage Manor of Houma for their love and care over the last 2 years, especially Zinna, Raven, Brandy, Treesia, Latyra, Terronica, Queenie, and so many others who loved our beautiful Nettie. We’d also like to thank our family friend, Rachel Landry, who assisted us in caring for Nettie at home. You brought so much to Nettie’s life and we will always be indebted to you for your love and care of her.

