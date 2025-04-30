Nita “Rita” Belanger Breaux, 79, born July 1, 1945 a native of Chauvin, Louisiana and resident of Montegut, Louisiana passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, April 25, 2025.

She is survived by her step-daughter, Angela Belanger Porche (and husband, Terry); siblings, Thelma Neal (and late husband, Ural), Enis White Jr. (and late wife, Julia), Deanna Compeaux (and husband, Cleveland), Shirlene Hummel (and husband, George, Jr.), Barbarann Bourg (and husband, Terry), Eldred White, Sr. (and wife, Susie), George White (and wife, Debbie), and April Wells (and husband, Pershing); and step-grandchildren, Christopher Belanger, Joshua Belanger, Aubree Porche, and Evan Porche.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Terry Belanger; second husband, Allen Breaux; step-son, Steven Belanger; parents, Enis White, Sr. and Velma White; and brothers, Robert White and Albert “Boy” White.

Rita loved to spend time with her family and friends. She was a simple, kind-hearted person who always had a smile on her face. Growing up on Bayou Chauvin, she became a hard worker. For many years, she worked at Danny’s Fried Chicken. Eating seafood and shucking oysters were her favorite. She loved to dance and listen to Bobby Richard’s Swamp Pop music on the weekends. Recently, she started spending some days at the Montegut Council on Aging. She loved the live music and seeing her friends. If you helped her out in any way, she would bake a cake or cook for you. It was how she showed her love and appreciation. She loved all her neighbors who treated her like family. Words cannot express the gratitude to all who cared for her at her home during her last days. We will remember her smile and the beautiful memories made together.

A Private Burial will be held at a later date by the family.

