Nolan Joseph Lirette, a beloved husband, father, and friend, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2025, at the age of 87. Born on December 13, 1937, in Chauvin, LA, Nolan led a life rich with experiences and cherished memories. As a devoted son to Wilson and Elda Lirette, he grew up with a strong sense of family values that he carried throughout his life.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in his honor on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until a Liturgy of the Word at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Nolan is survived by his loving wife, Ann Lirette; children, Nolan Lirette, Jr. (Kim Barker) and Susan Trapp (Heinke); grandchildren, Brandon Lirette, Emberly Lirette, Allyce Trapp Alexander (Wilson), and John Trapp; brother, Roy Lirette; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in passing by his parents, Wilson and Elda Lirette; brothers, Roland Lirette and Anthony Lirette; and sisters, Gertie Hutchinson and Audrey Kraemer.

Throughout his life, Nolan had a passion for the outdoors. He derived immense joy from fishing and hunting, often sharing these pursuits with family and friends. Time spent at the camp, sipping coffee and recounting stories with his closest companions. Above all, Nolan was a family man, always prioritizing the time spent with his children, and his dear spouse, Ann Lirette. His love and devotion to his family will be remembered fondly and deeply missed.

Nolan Joseph Lirette’s warmth, kindness, and humble personality will forever live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be dearly missed but never forgotten.