It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Norman “Butch” Joseph Price Jr., at the age of 82. A native of Montegut, LA, and a resident of Bourg, LA, Butch transitioned to eternity at 12:55 AM on February 9, 2025, surrounded by the people he loved most. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend-a man whose life was defined by his love for the outdoors, his dedication to his community, and, above all, his unwavering commitment to his family.

Born to Norman “Buck” Price Sr. and Kate S. Price, Butch carried forward a legacy of hard work and kindness. He spent his life embracing the land, finding peace in hunting, fishing, and gardening-his green thumb a testament to his ability to cultivate and live off the earth. These passions were not just hobbies but a way of life, reflecting his deep appreciation for nature and self-sufficiency.

For over 50 years, Butch and his late brother, Daniel “Danny” Price, proudly owned and operated Price’s Supermarket, a cornerstone of their community. More than a store, it was a place where neighbors became family, and Butch’s generosity and commitment to service never wavered. His presence in the community will be profoundly missed by all who knew him.

Of all his accomplishments, nothing meant more to Butch than his family. He was a loving and devoted husband to his wife of 61 years, Louise M. Price, and a proud father to his three sons, Darrell J. Price, Jerome A. Price and his wife Nancy Price, and Byron J. Price. His greatest joy and light was his only grandchild, Victoria Kate Price Gianelloni, and her spouse Amanda Gianelloni, whom he cherished deeply.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Norman “Buck” Price Sr. and Kate S. Price, and his brother, Daniel “Danny” Price.

He is survived by his siblings: Judy Price LeBouef, Kemila Price Harvey, and William “Bill” Price, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family members who will forever hold his memory close to their hearts.

Friends and family are invited to honor Butch’s life at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Montegut, LA on Friday, February 14, 2025. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 9 to 11 AM, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Butch’s honor to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.

Though he has left this earth, Butch’s legacy of love, hard work, and devotion will live on in the hearts of those he touched. His presence, wisdom, and kindness will never be forgotten.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Norman “Butch” Joseph Price, Jr.