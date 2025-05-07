Norman Joseph Zeringue, 98, passed away on Friday, May 2, 2025 at 8:51pm. Norman was a native of Raceland, LA and a resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to a Visitation on Thursday, May 8, 2025 from 9:00am until service time at Chauvin Funeral Home. A Liturgy of the Word will follow on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 11:00am with burial taking place in St. Mary’s Nativity Catholic Church Cemetery in Raceland, LA.

Norman is survived by his loving family; his wife, Julia Albert Zeringue; and son, Douglas Zeringue.

Norman is preceded in passing by his parents, Ferducie and Henriette Dantin Zeringue; and many loving brothers and sisters.

Norman had a joy for life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working in his garden. His first job was farming on the family’s farm. He joined the service and served in El Paso, TX in the 1950’s. After his service in the United States Army; he worked with Chevron Oil Company until his retirement after 25 years of dedicated work.

The family would like to thank Terrebonne Health Care, Haydel Medical, and the many family, friends, and staff who assisted the family in their time of need.

He will be deeply missed by his many family and friends.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Norman Zeringue.