Octave J. “O.J./Pookie” Folse Jr., 64, born on July 1, 1960, a resident of Thibodaux and native of Bayou Blue, passed away on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

He is survived by his wife, Tammie Landry Folse; mother, Mary Ann Folse; daughter, Jenni Young (Jake); step daughter, Melissa Rodrigue; grandchildren, Morgan Dennard, Gage Young, and Savanna Ledet; sisters, Trudy Bourque (Bobby) and Kerri LeBlanc (Jody); sister-in-law, Kitty Landry; and brother-in-law, John Provost.

He was preceded in death by his father, Octave J. “O.J.” Folse; father-in-law, Joseph Landry; mother-in-law, Barbara B. Landry; sister-in-law, Cathy Provost; and brother-in-law, Andy Landry.

To know him was to love him. If you ever met him, you would never forget his charming personality. He loved life, work, and being with his family and friends. Pookie would do anything for anyone with a generous heart. He will be sadly missed by many friends and family members. The family would like to thank his nurse Joyce Dugas and Ciera Goudy with Grace Hospice and his nurse Silina James with Divinity Home Health.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at St. Louis Catholic Church on Bayou Blue Rd. from 8:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Louis Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ALS Association or Team Gleason Foundation in Pookie’s name and memory.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.