Oneita “Nita” Robicheaux Babin, 100, was born 1 October 1924 as the 8th of 10 children to Alphonse Robicheaux and Nettie Leblanc in Chauvin, LA.

She married Ordale Paul Babin from Bayou Blue upon his discharge from the Navy on 21 September 1945 in Montegut, LA. She is survived by 3 children, Ordale Paul Babin Jr. living in Gold Canyon, AZ with his wife Deborah, Carole Ann Coffman from Breaux Bridge, and James Michael Babin in Houma. Her second born Roxanne Hawkins is deceased. She had been blessed with 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Nita had a Bachelor of Education from Nichol’s State University in Thibodeaux and taught elementary school at Pointe-aux-Chene Elementary School for 27 years. She was a member of the Governor’s Board for preservation of French in Louisiana. On retiring as a schoolteacher, she was an evaluator for new teachers entering the Terrebonne Parish School System. She was known as a “tough cookie”!

She and some of her friends opened their homes as a Bed and Breakfast for French visitors desiring to learn more about the Cajun heritage. They would assemble at one of the houses at dinner for “le bon temps.” The guest would visit them in their homes. More than once, Nita would arrive unannounced at the Paris airport and call “I’m here!”

A small family service will be held at the grave site at St. Louis Catholic Church in Bayou Blue, LA.

Instead of flowers, please send donations to the American Heart Society.

A Celebration of Life will be later announced once distant family members can be notified and make travel arrangements. Those wishing to attend, to contact her son Ordale, Jr