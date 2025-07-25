Owen Durell Brewer, Jr., 78, a resident of Houma, passed away on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at Terrebonne General.

He is survived by his son, Owen “O.D.” Brewer, III and wife Celeste Brewer; stepdaughter, Elaine Sutherland; grandsons, Robert Brewer, Joseph Brewer; brother, Jack Brewer; many extended family members and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Mary Frances Brewer; parents, Owen D. Brewer, Sr. and Jewel Campbell Brewer; brother, Gary Brewer.

Owen, Jr . was a very proud patriot and honorably served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a legend throughout the welding industry, and was devoted to his family, fishing, and helping others. Owen, Jr. will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him, but his family has comfort in knowing that he is now reunited with his beloved wife Mary and is once again at peace.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, August 8, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park (4511 West Park Ave, Gray, LA, 70359) from 10:00 am until the Memorial Service at 12:00 pm.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Terrebonne General for their care and compassion during his final hours.

In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate donations to be made to the United Veterans League (insert address) in Owen, Jr.’s name and memory.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.