Pamela Roberts Bergeron, age 65, a native of Houma, Louisiana peacefully passed away on Monday, May 5, 2025, surrounded by her loved ones.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Monday, May 12, 2025, at Samart Funeral Home in Gray, Louisiana from 10:00 am until the service time at 12:00 pm. The burial will follow in St. Louis Cemetery.

She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Kim Bergeron; daughters, Ryan Leonard (Ronnie) and Rachel Bergeron (Nicholas Pitre); grandchildren, Jacob Leonard, Bentley Bergeron, and Petal Pitre; siblings, Brenda Stansbury, Lana Stevens, and Ray Roberts; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Roberts and Charlene Roberts; and siblings, Doris “Twig” Martin, Doug Roberts, Raymond Roberts Jr., Charles “Randy” Roberts, and Larry Roberts.

Pam was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved any chance she got to travel and take a ride on the Motorcycle with her husband. Above all, Pam adored spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.