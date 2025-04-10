Patricia Ann Rayburn Jordan, born on June 9, 1934, in Wiggins, Mississippi, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2025, surrounded by her family, leaving a legacy of love and devotion in her wake. A resident of Houma, Louisiana, Patricia will be remembered as a cherished mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

For over 20 years, she dedicated her life to her career as a Realtor, co-founding Houma’s Town and Country Real Estate, where she touched the lives of countless clients with her unwavering professionalism and warm spirit. Patricia was not only a real estate agent but also an active member of her community. She found joy and laughter playing bridge with her friends at the Newcomers Bridge Club and expressing her creativity as a talented painter.

Patricia was a devoted member of First Baptist Church, now known as Covenant Church, where she participated actively, lending her voice to the choir and sharing her passion for faith and fellowship. She was also a longtime member of the Steel Magnolias Ladies Group at her church. Above all, her greatest love was for her family. She cherished every moment spent with her loved ones, creating memories that will forever be etched in their hearts.

Patricia Ann Jordan is survived by her beloved sons, Glen Jordan and wife Pam, David Jordan (the late Nancy Jordan), Danny Jordan and wife Catherine, Phillip Jordan and partner Peter; grandchildren, Gerrit Jordan and companion Mignon Le Gardeur de Tilly, Heather Guidry and husband Adam, Randy Scott and wife Laurie, Adam Scott and wife Manuela, Amelia Jordan; great grandchildren, Cason Guidry, Beau Guidry, Wyatt Guidry, Conner Scott, Evan Scott, Madison Scott, Joshua Scott, who will forever carry her spirit and love with them.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Ernest Jordan, parents, Clyde Rayburn, Annabel Rayburn; brother, Clyde Rayburn.

A public viewing will take place at Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, April 12, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, followed by a funeral service celebrating her remarkable life at 10:00 AM. Following the service, Patricia will be laid to rest in a serene burial in Sunflower Cemetery in Perkinston, Mississippi at 3:00 PM.

In this time of mourning, the family invites all who knew Patricia to gather and honor her memory, celebrating a life that radiated kindness and unwavering love. She will be deeply missed but will forever remain in the hearts of those she touched.

The family would like to thank Dr. Matt Watkins and the Haydel Family Clinic, Dr. Vinod Nair and Cardiovascular Institute of the South, Nurse Jodie and Haydel Memorial Hospice for their loving care.