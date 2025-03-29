Patricia Anne “Patsy” Fakier, 90, passed away on the morning of March 29, 2025. Born, July 17, 1934, she was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Services are currently pending.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Jude Fakier; son, Thomas Cobb, Jr. (Lori) and daughter, Margaret Carroll; grandchildren, Amalie (Tim) Collard, Olivia (Jay), Gabriel Cobb, Julia Carroll; great grandchildren, Ben, Avila and Auggie Jo Collard, Ignacio and Emmanuel; treasured nieces and nephews, Deborah Harper-Christian, Greg Fakier, George Fakier, Diane Carmouche, Susan Courtney and their families.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George C. and Flossie “Angel” Fakier, brother George “Buzzy” Fakier, son, George Fakier Cobb, nephews, Mark Harper and Glenn Fakier and close family friend, Msgr. William “Bill” Koninkx.

She had a deep love for people, family, and friends. As the daughter of the founder of Fakier’s Jewelry Store, she began working in the family business at the age of 11 and dedicated over 40 years to it. Her devotion to her hometown of Houma and its community was evident through her active participation in various civic activities and organizations, including Le Petit Theater, the Regional Military Museum, and Friends of the Library. In 1951, she proudly served as Queen Houmas V. An alumnus of St. Francis Girls School, she was part of the inaugural graduating class of the “new” Saint Francis de Sales School. With a vibrant zest for life, she was sociable and enjoyed celebrating with champagne, old fashions, and gin martinis. A prominent figure in her community and a true matriarch of her family, she also had a passion for hats. In her honor, all women are encouraged to wear hats to her funeral mass.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her name to any local civic organization that is important to you.

The family would like to thank the staff of Haydel Memorial Hospice and her many sitters.

