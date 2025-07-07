Patricia Margaret Leonard Illescas, age 72, of Houma, LA passed away on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

Patricia loved helping everyone. She had a heart of gold. Patricia enjoyed helping with her grandbabies. She was an amazing mother and grandmother. Patricia will be missed by all who knew her.

Patricia is survived by her daughter, Maria Lucia Illescas (Mario); granddaughters: Gabriella Ofelia Hernandez Mendez and Leonora Maria Hernandez Mendez; grandson, David Jose Hernandez Mendez; sister, Sandra Eschete; and brothers: Spencer (Ruby) Leonard and Robert “Bobby” (Carmalee) Leonard.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents: Ethel Marie Matherne Leonard and Harry James Leonard; sister, Linda Ortego; and son-in-law, David Hernandez Mendez.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please assist the family with funeral expenses.