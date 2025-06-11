Patricia “Pat” Doiron Delaune, 75, passed away on June 09, 2025. Born on September 27, 1949, she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA.

Friends and family will be received at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral on Friday, June 13, 2025 from 8:30 AM until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 AM at the church with burial following in Saint Joseph Cemetery.

Pat is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Ronald P. Delaune; children, Douglas P. Delaune (Rosie Falgoust) and Drew M. Delaune (Cammie Poirrier); grandchildren, Edie Anne, Caroline, Tate, Sarah, Ella; brother, Gary Doiron.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roland A. Doiron and Theresa Chiasson Doiron; brother, Mark Doiron; step father, Elvy Landry.

Her greatest joy was being surrounded by her grandchildren and the family she held so dear.

The family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice for their compassionate care and all of the support shown.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/. Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.