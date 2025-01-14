Patsy Ann LeBoeuf, age 74, of Houma, La was born November 5, 1950 and passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2025.

Patsy is survived by husband, Clifford Joseph LeBoeuf; daughters: Robyn (Brandon) McElroy, Tammy (Kelly) Naquin, Cindy (Richard) Rodrigue, Candy (Dwayne) Landrus, Nicole (Danny) Dietrich; sons: Johnny (Ina) Dupre, Tracy Dupre, Stacy (Barbara) Dupre, and Travis Dupre; brother, Robert Dupre; sister, Hattie Picou; 24 granchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by first husband, Elie Joseph Dupre, Jr.; parents: Hubert and Eula Dupre, Sr.; daughter, Amy Dupre; brothers: Eugene Dupre and Hubert Dupre, Jr.; sister, Josephine Dupre; granddaughter, Heather Dupre; and a great-granddaughter.

