Della Theresa Breaux HoobJanuary 14, 2025
Tammy L. VerdinJanuary 14, 2025
Patsy Ann LeBoeuf, age 74, of Houma, La was born November 5, 1950 and passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2025.
Patsy is survived by husband, Clifford Joseph LeBoeuf; daughters: Robyn (Brandon) McElroy, Tammy (Kelly) Naquin, Cindy (Richard) Rodrigue, Candy (Dwayne) Landrus, Nicole (Danny) Dietrich; sons: Johnny (Ina) Dupre, Tracy Dupre, Stacy (Barbara) Dupre, and Travis Dupre; brother, Robert Dupre; sister, Hattie Picou; 24 granchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by first husband, Elie Joseph Dupre, Jr.; parents: Hubert and Eula Dupre, Sr.; daughter, Amy Dupre; brothers: Eugene Dupre and Hubert Dupre, Jr.; sister, Josephine Dupre; granddaughter, Heather Dupre; and a great-granddaughter.
Online condolences and donations can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.