Patsy Ann Lirette, a beloved mother, grandmother, and treasured friend, passed away on July 31, 2025, at the age of 75. Born on February 25, 1950, in Houma, Louisiana, Patsy was a beacon of love and warmth in the lives of all who knew her.

She dedicated her life to her family, cherishing her sons, Terry Breaux (Chia), Jason Lirette (Robert Butler II), and her daughters, Kelly Doiron (Matt), Ashlie Boudreaux (Scott), as well as her 11 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren, all of whom were the light of her life; siblings, Melvin “Junior” Kelly, Jr. and Paula Downer King.

Patsy was preceded in death by husband, Michael E. Lirette; son, Timothy M. Lirette; parents, Elsie and Fred James, siblings, Freddy Kelly and Charlie James.

Patsy was a homemaker whose passion for nurturing extended beyond her own family. She was a mother to all, known for her compassionate spirit and her ability to make everyone feel welcome and loved. Her gatherings, especially during the holidays, were legendary; there was always a seat at her table and a plate of her fabulous cooking waiting for those who joined. A lover of life’s simple pleasures, Patsy enjoyed playing bingo, testing her luck at the casino, and making joyful memories during trips to Grand Isle. Her laughter and warm spirit brought brightness to every room she entered, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of her family and friends.

Memorial visitation will be held in the near future, please continue to check for service details.

Patsy, you will forever be missed but never forgotten. Your warmth will continue to inspire us, and your memory will remain a cherished part of our lives.

