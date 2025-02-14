Patsy Lirette Voisin, a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2025. Born on December 28, 1949, in Upper Little Caillou to parents Percy “Bill” and Sadie Lirette, Patsy was a proud graduate of South Terrebonne High School, class of 1969. She was known for her generous spirit, her remarkable skills as a seamstress, and her deep commitment to serving others in a Godly manner.

Patsy is survived by her cherished son, Travis Breaux (Ena), companion, Johnny Olivier; sisters; Mary Allemand (John); Nell Guidry, Nancy Naquin (Conrad), Judith Woodard, and June Duet (Andre), brothers; Percy (Jean) Lirette, William (Billy) Lirette, along with her sister-in-law, Becky Lirette. Patsy’s legacy continues through her adored grandchildren, Connor, Courtney, and Cole Breaux. She is also survived by her beloved nieces and nephews.

Patsy is reunited in Heaven with her parents, Percy “Bill” Lirette, Sr. and Sadie Teresa Lirette. Her brother, Noah Lirette, and sister-in-law, Kathy Lirette; niece Corie Jernigan; brother-in-law, Albert Guidry.

Patsy’s unwavering faith and commitment to her family and community served as a beacon of light in the lives of those who knew her. She touched the hearts of many with her kindness, humility, and unwavering support, making a lasting impact that will resonate for years to come.

“Nothing is sweeter than love; nothing stronger, nothing higher, nothing more generous, nothing more pleasant, nothing fuller or better in heaven or earth: for love proceeds from God, and cannot rest but in God, above all things created.”

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Francis Cathedral on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held at St. Elie Cemetery.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Patsy Voisin.