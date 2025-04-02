Patti Gayle Trahan Saam, 71, passed away on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 10:25a.m.

Our one and only Mawee, a retired teacher of Terrebonne Parish and favorite, wild 5th grade science teacher to so many!

Patti is survived by her loving family; her Son, Alexander Ray Saam; Daughter in Law, Angel Marie Saam; grandchildren, Alekzandra Deka Saam, Kooper Mikale Saam and Anastasia Marie Saam; Brother in Law, Paul Ellender; Pet Companions; Lil Mack, King Brudda, Raspberry, Baby Pie and Tank.

Patti is preceded in passing by her parents, Leon Trahan Jr. and Anne Boudreaux Trahan; son, Mitchell Ray Saam; sister, Carla Ellender.

Patti was an animal lover and rescued so many cats and dogs throughout her life time. She would always stop and help turtles cross the road safely. She loved building puzzles and binge watching her dragon shows. Patti enjoyed her plants and keeping her yard beautiful. She was a retired school teacher, but every talk she had with us was a lesson, always was passing on her knowledge which we will always be grateful for.

Thank you to family and friends who kept checking on her throughout this time and the medical staff and doctors of Terrebonne General.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter.

Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date.