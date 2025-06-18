Paul C. Crochet Sr. “Crow”, a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 15, 2025 at the age of 86.

Paul was Santa at Southland Mall for the past 37 years, looking forward to it every year. He loved the smiles on the children’s faces and enjoyed hearing their wish lists. He was also the Easter Bunny.

He was a long-term member of the Evergreen Lions Club. Paul was a kind soul who loved gathering with his family during the Holidays. He loved cooking, loved his family, adored his loving wife and was also loved by many. Paul was an upbeat, cheerful, cracking jokes kinda fella, and known for his giggles. Paul retired from McDermott and served his time in USMC. He will be greatly missed by family, friends and the community.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara P. Crochet; children, Paul Crochet Jr. (Audrey), Timmy Crochet (Joel), Ronnie Crochet (Sharisse), Ray Porche (Tina), Cindy Parish, Debra Breaux (Paul) and Lisa Breaux (Joey); 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Juanita Chaisson.

He was preceded in death by 2 of his great-grandchildren; an infant sister; his parents, Houston and Helena Crochet; in-laws, Walter and Larenza Pontiff; brothers-in-law, Joe Chaisson, MacArthur Pontiff and Johnny Pontiff; and fur baby, Chip.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 19, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home (4511 West Park Ave., Gray) from 9:00 AM until service time. Military honors will begin at 10:30 AM followed by A Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 AM.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray has been entrusted with handling his arrangements.