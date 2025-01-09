Paul Michael Fitch, 64, born January 12, 1960 a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 635 Bayou Blue Rd., Houma, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery, Houma, Louisiana.

He is survived by his brothers, David Fitch and Raymond Fitch (Stacy Fitch); and sisters, Donna Rodrigue, Bonnie Verrett (Nolan Verrett), Veronica Liner (Glen Liner), Brenda Robichaux, and Carol Ricketts (Jeffrey Rickets).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Fitch and Mary Fitch; sister, Laure Ann Fitch; maternal grandparents, Joseph and Eunice Trahan Smith; paternal grandparents, Lucien and Elizabeth Dardar Fitch; and brother-in-law, Emile Robichaux.

