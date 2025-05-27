Paul Michael Glass, age 45, a native of Newcastle Upon Tyne, England and resident of Dry Prong, La., passed away on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

Paul is survived by his children, Tyler Glass, Karlee Glass, Hayden Brant, Raiden Brant and Adelaide Brant; and his sister, Jane Glass; and the mothers of his children, Ashlee Crochet and Skiye Brant.

Paul was preceded in death by his mother Christine, and his father Paul.

Paul loved going to Disney World. One of his favorite TV shows was Big Bang Theory, and he watched many British comedy shows. He loved his dog, Penny. He always wanted to be a teacher so he could share his love and passion for learning with the next generation. He served as a boat captain in the oil field for a period of time and obtained his US Citizenship in order to do so. He had a wonderful sense of humor and an insane love of coffee. He would have given the shirt off of his back to help the ones he loved and cared for.

Private services were held by the family.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Paul Glass.