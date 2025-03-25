It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Paul “Polo” Jean Voiron, Jr., aged 63, of Houma, Louisiana, who left this world on March 19, 2025. Born on November 17, 1961, in Thibodaux, Louisiana, Polo was a remarkable man whose life was characterized by his extraordinary kindness and generosity. A skilled welder by trade, he embraced the craftsmanship of his work with both passion and dedication, earning the respect and admiration of all who knew him.

Polo was not only a talented professional but also a true cowboy at heart, having spent many fulfilling years raising cattle. He had a unique ability to infuse joy and laughter into the lives of those around him with his light-hearted spirit and playful nature. As a caregiver to many, Polo devoted countless hours helping others, demonstrating the depth of his compassion and his commitment to being a good-hearted, spirited individual.

He loved his fiancée, Glenda, of 13 wonderful years, affectionately calling her the love of his life and taking joy in spoiling her in every way he could. His devotion did not end there; Polo adored his family and enjoyed spending quality time with the grandkids and his dogs, Blanche Louise and Bear “Bubba”.

A real cowboy born into the cowboy life, Polo grew up working at Voiron’s Stockyard for most of his young life as well as working cattle for numerous cattle producers across Southeast Louisiana.

Polo is survived by his loved fiancée Glenda Porche; children, Ashlyn Loupe, Drake Voiron (Saige); step-children, Nicole Gil and husband Mario, Monique Boudreaux and husband B.J., Bailey Breaux and companion Tayler Pitre; grandchildren, Rowen, Eden Loretta-Claire, Alixander; step-grandchildren, Gunnar, Gavin, Rylee, Milli, Alex, Luna, Charleigh, Bayler; siblings, Vicky Hebert (Dennis), Gary Voiron, Melissa Voiron Duet; godchildren, Derek Hebert, Garet Duet, Lauren Voiron Dandry; godfather, Louis Voiron, the oldest living Voiron remaining; godmother, Dianne Clement; and numerous other nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Polo is preceded in death by his parents, Paul Jean Voiron, Sr. and Loretta Rodrigue Voiron; paternal grandparents, Eugene and Louise Voiron; maternal grandparents, Edward and Elvine Rodrigue.

While his physical presence will be missed, Polo’s legacy of love, laughter, and kindness will endure in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Services will be held in the near future. Please continue to check back for service details.