Paulette Potter Drott, 78, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2024 at 4:23 am. Paulette was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends are invited to attend visitation on Monday, December 23, 2024, from 10:00 AM until the start of the service at Chauvin Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM on the same day at Chauvin Funeral Home, followed by burial at Grace Christian Fellowship Cemetery, located at 2600 Coteau Rd, Houma, LA.

Paulette is survived by her loving family, including her husband, Gene Drott; her son, Larry Paul Drott; her daughter, Dawn Drott Miller (Chad); her grandchildren, Austin Miller (Alexis) and Sydney Miller; and her great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Iris Miller. She is also survived by her brothers, Teddy Potter and Richard Potter; her sisters, Lucille Womack, Elodie “Sissie” Johnson, Ethel Potter, and Edna “Susie” Warkow; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Paulette is preceded in passing by her parents, Ella Hitt and Joel Potter, Sr.; her brothers, Joel Potter, Jr. and Edward Potter; and her sisters, Joan Woodall, Vickie Gardner, and Wilma Lockner.

Paulette was an amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a loving person and the best cook; all the family loved her food.

Paulette was dearly loved by her family and friends. She will always be remembered and forever loved.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Paulette Drott.