Pearl Marie Jabert Rogers, 84, born October 28, 1940 a native and resident of Bourg, Louisiana passed away on Friday, March 28, 2025.

A private burial will be held at a later date at St. Ann Cemetery, Bourg, Louisiana.

She is survived by her sons, Tommy Rogers (Stephanie) and Dale Rogers Sr. (Gwen); daughter, Louise Aucoin (Ward); sister, Janel Verdin; and six grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ferdinand Rogers; parents, Thaddeus and Philonese Jabert; brother, Jerry Jabert; sisters, Joyce Price and Lydia Williams; and grandchild, Dannette Rogers.

Pearl was a retired school bus driver of 28 years for Terrebonne Parish School Board. Her greatest joy was to dress as Santa each Christmas for the kids and giving out candy on her route. She enjoyed fishing, casino trips, bingo and pulling a few rip offs was her absolute favorite hobby.

Sincere appreciation to our hospice nurse Danielle who made this journey tolerable.

Without a doubt, mom was so blessed to have Maybelle Hebert and Annabelle Trosclair in her life. Their kindness and generosity over the years of always checking in on her and helping when they were able was such a blessing. Annabelle and Pearl were best friends since they were 16 years old.

